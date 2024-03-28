Old Soldiers' Home will be used to house migrant families

(AMERICAN MILITARY NEWS) – With the state’s shelter system bursting with migrant families, the Healey administration announced today that they will open a new overflow site in Chelsea at the Old Soldiers’ Home and introduce a range of work search and permit application requirements for those housed at “state safety-net sites.”

Effective May 1, according to Gov. Maura Healey’s office, families housed in one of the state’s Emergency Assistance shelter overflow sites will be required to document and demonstrate their participation in state programs aimed at getting them out of the shelter and into a job and permanent residence.

“We have said for months now that our system is at capacity, and we do not have the space, providers or funding to continue expanding,” Emergency Assistance Director Scott Rice said along with the announcement. “This new certification policy is a responsible step to address the capacity constraints at our safety-net sites. Families will need to demonstrate that they’ve taken action to get on a path toward independence and out of shelter.”

