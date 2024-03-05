A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

How olive oil could be making you FAT and UNHEALTHY: Top dietitians

Despite being touted as a Mediterranean superfood

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 4, 2024 at 9:09pm

(DAILY MAIL) -- It has been touted as the 'golden liquid' that is teeming with miraculous benefits - but many experts are pushing back on what they call olive oil 'propaganda'.

In recent years, olive oil has earned a reputation as a superfood, partly because of research showing the 'Mediterranean diet' is linked to numerous positive health outcomes - and olive oil is a staple of the diet.

As a result, people seem to be putting it everywhere: in makeup, on ice cream, and even in a glass. And Starbucks rolled out its olive oil-infused coffee drinks across the entire U.S. this year.

Read the full story ›

