One administrator for every 4 undergrads at major university

Nearly 30 different DEI programs at don't help ratio

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:34am
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University of California Berkeley employs one full-time administrator for every four undergraduate students, according to a College Fix analysis.

This is an 11 percent increase in full-time administrators from the 2013-14 school year, according to info provided by the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System.

UC Berkeley employed 6,638 administrators that year. This includes student and academic affairs divisions, IT, public relations, administrative support, maintenance, and legal and other non-academic departments.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







