Oral health and heart disease: The alarming, often overlooked connection

'Prevention is key in breaking the link'

Published March 31, 2024 at 8:27pm

(Photo by Michael Dam on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Good oral hygiene is commonly associated with a bright smile and healthy gums, but its benefits extend beyond the mouth. A growing body of research suggests a surprising link between oral health and heart disease. This connection, often overlooked, emphasizes the importance of oral care not just for dental health but for overall well-being.

Periodontitis, a severe form of gum disease, is at the heart of this connection. It’s characterized by inflammation and infection of the gums, which can damage the soft tissue and bone supporting the teeth. While periodontitis doesn’t directly cause heart disease, it is a significant risk factor, primarily due to the chronic inflammation it causes.

Inflammation is a key player in both oral health and heart disease. When the gums are inflamed, harmful bacteria can enter the bloodstream, potentially leading to the narrowing and blocking of arteries. This process is a cornerstone in developing heart diseases, such as atherosclerosis.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







