'Ordinary Angels' stays in top 3 at box office: 'So much hope, so much joy'

'We can be imperfect, flawed human beings and still see another person in need'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2024 at 8:01pm

(CBN NEWS) -- The faith-based film "Ordinary Angels" finished in third place again at the box office over the weekend, raking in more than $12 million so far.

The Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company film was released in theaters on February 23, playing in more than 3,000 venues. It made approximately $6.5 million by the end of its first weekend and has nearly doubled its take since then.

The movie tells the story of small town alcoholic hairdresser, played by Hilary Swank, who has her faith renewed when she meets a widower who is working hard to provide for his two daughters, one of whom is battling a critical illness and is in dire need of a liver transplant.

