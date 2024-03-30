A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Outrage as Biden declares solemn Christian holiday 'Transgender Day of Visibility'

Unfortunate coincidence between Day of Resurrection, progressive holiday

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 30, 2024 at 2:15pm
Joe Biden signs an executive order 'Revitalizing Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All,' Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden signs an executive order 'Revitalizing Our Nation's Commitment to Environmental Justice for All,' Friday, April 21, 2023, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden sparked outrage online when he proclaimed March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday. This year, Easter Sunday falls on that day.

A number of prominent political figures have voiced their concerns with Biden’s proclamation, claiming the president has “canceled” or “replaced” the holiest day of the year for Christians with Transgender Day of Visibility.

In reality, Biden did not choose March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility, as it began in 2009. It was founded by the executive director of Transgender Michigan, Rachel Crandall-Crocker. Biden will also continue to celebrate Easter Sunday with an annual Easter statement and the Easter Egg Roll hosted on the White House’s South Lawn.

