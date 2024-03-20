A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Outrage erupts over Kyle Rittenhouse campus tour

'People encouraged to acquire tickets to the event, which is free, and not show up'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 19, 2024 at 8:34pm
Kyle Rittenhouse (Video screenshot)

Kyle Rittenhouse

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Protests and cancelation petitions are greeting Kyle Rittenhouse as the young man makes several stops at campuses in the Midwest for speeches on behalf of Turning Point USA chapters.

Rittenhouse, who was found not guilty of murder after defending himself from attacks during a Kenosha, Wisc.-based Black Lives Matter riot in 2020, is scheduled to give talks at University of Memphis on March 20 and Kent State University on April 16.

The Memphis talk, titled “The Rittenhouse Recap,” has prompted “outrage,” the Commercial Appeal newspaper reported, adding many “users on Twitter and Facebook have also encouraged people to acquire tickets to the event ― which is free ― and not show up.”

Read the full story ›

