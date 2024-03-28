Overlooked sexual health crisis among adults over 50

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you think sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are just a problem for young people, think again. Cases of gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, and other STIs are rising rapidly in older adults across the world. Yes, grandma and grandpa are getting busy – and forgetting to wrap it up.

At the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2024), experts plan to shine a light on this often-overlooked sexual health issue and call for more openness when it comes to discussing the sex lives and needs of the over-50 crowd.

“People do not become asexual with age. In fact, with preventive medicine and improved lifestyles people are enjoying a healthy life and sex life for longer,” explains Professor Justyna Kowalska, an infectious disease expert from the Medical University of Warsaw, in a media release.

