Pastor accused of sex with teen more than 100 times while he was her legal guardian

'He was just like a monster, just hiding in plain sight'

Published March 20, 2024 at 8:51pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- An Indiana woman who says she has lost her faith in humanity after she was allegedly forced to have sex more than 100 times as a teenager with her pastor as he served as her legal guardian, says despite everything she went through, “I never lost my faith in God.”

“I never lost my faith in God in this. I lost my faith in humanity when it comes to just blindly putting my trust in people, even the ones we think are safe to go to,” Lily Masterson said of her ordeal in an interview with 14 news.

In an affidavit cited by the news outlet, Masterson told police in February that Pastor Errol Wright of Community Christian Church in Tell City had sex with her about three times a week from the time she was 15, until she turned 18, when she was a foster child under the guardianship of the pastor and his wife.

