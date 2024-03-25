Pastor launches bold plan to mobilize 'prayer army' along entire southern U.S. border

(CBN NEWS) -- Much of the political debate right now is centered on the growing chaos Americans are seeing on the southern border, with migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. at shocking rates.

But with so much consternation focused on the social and political elements and failed legislative attempts to address the matter, Pentecostal preacher Tony Suarez is on a mission to turn the conversation back to the spiritual.

Suarez began hosting Revival on the Border in El Paso, Texas, from March 21-23, and will continue in McAllen, Texas, from March 27-29, offering nightly revival meetings that will conclude on Good Friday.

