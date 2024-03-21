Pastor paid hitmen nearly $40,000 to kill daughter's boyfriend

(CHRISTIAN POST) – A California pastor who allegedly paid hitmen nearly $40,000 last October to kill his daughter's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with solicitation for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Forty-seven-year-old Samuel Pasillas of Victorville leads the Spanish-speaking Centro Internacional de Oracion. The church did immediately respond to calls from The Christian Post Wednesday.

Investigators from the Riverside Police Department did not identify the victim of the October 21, 2023 attack but said in a statement that they were called in initially to a local hospital around 7 p.m. after a man arrived with gunshot wounds in the Orangecrest neighborhood of Riverside.

