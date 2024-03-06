A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pastor reaches settlement with police who tried to block him from 'comments on religion'

'The nature of a free and democratic society is that we can speak publicly about our beliefs'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:39pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(CBN NEWS) -- A police force in the U.K. has admitted that their attempt to limit the free speech of a street preacher was "disproportionate" and are being forced to pay a settlement to the pastor.

Dia Moodley, a Bristol-based pastor and evangelist, was given a "Community Protection" notice by the Avon and Somerset Police Force to stop him from "passing comments on any other religion or comparing them to Christianity" and "passing comments on beliefs held by Atheists or those who believe in evolution," Alliance Defending Freedom UK reports.

The non-profit legal group, along with the Free Speech Union, represented Moodley who claimed law enforcement's actions breached his free speech.

Read the full story ›

