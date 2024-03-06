Pastor reaches settlement with police who tried to block him from 'comments on religion'

(CBN NEWS) -- A police force in the U.K. has admitted that their attempt to limit the free speech of a street preacher was "disproportionate" and are being forced to pay a settlement to the pastor.

Dia Moodley, a Bristol-based pastor and evangelist, was given a "Community Protection" notice by the Avon and Somerset Police Force to stop him from "passing comments on any other religion or comparing them to Christianity" and "passing comments on beliefs held by Atheists or those who believe in evolution," Alliance Defending Freedom UK reports.

The non-profit legal group, along with the Free Speech Union, represented Moodley who claimed law enforcement's actions breached his free speech.

