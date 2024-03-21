A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pearl Harbor survivor, 1 of the last remaining, dies at 102

Passed away of natural causes at his home in Bend, Oregon

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:07pm
A historical photo of Battleship Row after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. The battleship USS Arizona is in the center, burning furiously. To the left is USS Tennessee and the sunken USS West Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo)

(FOX NEWS) – Richard C. "Dick" Higgins, one of the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died, a family member said Wednesday. He was 102. Higgins died at home in Bend, Oregon, on Tuesday of natural causes, granddaughter Angela Norton said.

Higgins was a radioman assigned to a patrol squadron of seaplanes based at the Hawaii naval base when Japanese planes began dropping bombs on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.

He recounted in a 2008 oral history interview how he was in his bunk inside a screened-in lanai, or porch, on the third floor of his barracks when the bombing began.

