Pets in peril? Humans transmit more viruses to animals than we catch from them

'May also cause new problems by impacting food security if large numbers of livestock need to be culled'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 25, 2024 at 7:05pm

(LinkedIn)

(STUDY FINDS) -- It’s natural for humans to worry about catching pathogens from all sorts of wild animals. However, new research suggests mankind tends to do more infecting than the critters they fear. Following a new analysis of viral genomes, scientists at University College London report humans pass on more viruses to domestic and wild animals than the other way around.

The research team analyzed all publicly available viral genome sequences in an effort to reconstruct instances in which viruses have jumped from one host to infect another vertebrate species.

Generally speaking, the majority of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases are attributable to animal viruses. When these pathogens transmit from animals into humans (a process called zoonosis), it leads to disease outbreaks and epidemics such as Ebola and new flu strains. Considering the tremendous impact zoonotic diseases can have on public health, humans have historically been seen as a “sink” for viruses rather than a source. In other words, human-to-animal transmission of viruses usually gets far less attention.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







