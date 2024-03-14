A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsA ROYAL PAIN

Photog who took Kate Middleton car photo addresses new editing speculation

'Nothing has been doctored'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 13, 2024 at 9:32pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(PEOPLE) -- Another image of Kate Middleton is under scrutiny.

The Princess of Wales, 42, issued an apology on Monday surrounding the Mother's Day image that was pulled by multiple news agencies due to suspicions of manipulation. Hours later, she was photographed in the backseat of a car with Prince William leaving Windsor Castle. While Prince William, 41, headed to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London that day, PEOPLE understands that Princess Kate was heading to a private appointment.

Speculation arose online that the latest picture was also doctored, with social media users citing a difference in how the brick wall behind the vehicle looked through the window versus above the car.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Photog who took Kate Middleton car photo addresses new editing speculation
'Star Wars' child actor in mental health rehab facility following psychotic break
Woman defends cooking dinner in her dishwasher as 'absolutely fine'
Playing with dogs boosts relaxation and concentration, brain waves reveal
Brain-cancer treatment almost completely eliminates tumor in just 5 days
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×