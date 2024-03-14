Photog who took Kate Middleton car photo addresses new editing speculation

(PEOPLE) -- Another image of Kate Middleton is under scrutiny.

The Princess of Wales, 42, issued an apology on Monday surrounding the Mother's Day image that was pulled by multiple news agencies due to suspicions of manipulation. Hours later, she was photographed in the backseat of a car with Prince William leaving Windsor Castle. While Prince William, 41, headed to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London that day, PEOPLE understands that Princess Kate was heading to a private appointment.

Speculation arose online that the latest picture was also doctored, with social media users citing a difference in how the brick wall behind the vehicle looked through the window versus above the car.

