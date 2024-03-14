Playing with dogs boosts relaxation and concentration, brain waves reveal

(STUDY FINDS) -- Could doctors start handing out prescriptions for new pets? According to a new study, pet therapy could serve as a great way to improve mental health. A team in South Korea found that playing with a dog alters our brain waves, enhancing relaxation and concentration while reducing stress and depression.

In the study, researchers measured the impact on participants’ brain waves during interactions with dogs and identified numerous benefits from these activities. They concluded that there’s compelling evidence of the potential advantages of “animal-assisted interventions” (AAI) for humans.

Conducted by a team from Konkuk University in Seoul, this research is among the first to quantify the specific brainwave patterns associated with different types of human-dog interactions, offering a scientific foundation to the long-suspected therapeutic benefits of our canine companions.

