WARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Poland demands explanation from Russia after missile crosses its airspace amid attack on Ukraine

'I saw a rapidly moving object in the sky. It was illuminated and flying quite low'

Published March 24, 2024 at 8:23pm

U.S. Marines conducted its first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launch in ANDØYA, Norway, May, 3, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)

(OANN) -- Polish authorities are demanding an explanation from Russia after one of their missiles momentarily strayed into Polish airspace over the weekend, causing the NATO member state to scramble F-16 fighter jets.

According to a statement from the Armed Forces Operational Command of Poland, the Russian cruise missile entered Polish airspace at 4:23 a.m. local time on Sunday near Oserdow, a farming town close to the border with Ukraine, and remained there for 39 seconds.

The Associated Press reported that Russia targeted the capital of Kyiv with the incursion. It was the second major missile strike on Ukraine’s capital and Russia’s third against the country in the previous four days.

Read the full story ›

