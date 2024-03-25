Poland demands explanation from Russia after missile crosses its airspace amid attack on Ukraine

(OANN) -- Polish authorities are demanding an explanation from Russia after one of their missiles momentarily strayed into Polish airspace over the weekend, causing the NATO member state to scramble F-16 fighter jets.

According to a statement from the Armed Forces Operational Command of Poland, the Russian cruise missile entered Polish airspace at 4:23 a.m. local time on Sunday near Oserdow, a farming town close to the border with Ukraine, and remained there for 39 seconds.

❗ Informujemy, że 24 marca br. o godz. 4.23 doszło do naruszenia polskiej przestrzeni powietrznej przez jedną z rakiet manewrujących wystrzelonych dzisiejszej nocy przez lotnictwo dalekiego zasięgu Federacji Rosyjskiej. Celem wykonywanych uderzeń były miejscowości znajdujące się… pic.twitter.com/FQbGqs2KEw — Dowództwo Operacyjne (@DowOperSZ) March 24, 2024

The Associated Press reported that Russia targeted the capital of Kyiv with the incursion. It was the second major missile strike on Ukraine’s capital and Russia’s third against the country in the previous four days.

Read the full story ›