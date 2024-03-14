A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthIN MEMORIAM

'Polio Paul' Alexander, who spent 72 years inside iron lung, dead at 78

Ran successful law practice, wrote a book

Published March 14, 2024 at 2:00pm
'Polio Paul' inside his iron lung (video screenshot)

'Polio Paul' inside his iron lung

(NEW YORK POST) – A polio survivor who spent more than seven decades living inside an iron long has died at 78. Paul Alexander, widely known as “Polio Paul,” passed away Monday in Texas, according to Christopher Ulmer, the organizer of his official GoFundMe account.

“Paul, you will be missed but always remembered,” Ulmer wrote. “Thanks for sharing your story with us.” A cause of death has not been officially disclosed, but Alexander was hospitalized late last month after testing positive for COVID-19, according to his social media manager. He was later able to return home but was having trouble eating and drinking.

Alexander, who was paralyzed by polio as a child, was widely revered as an inspirational figure, obtaining a law degree and starting his own legal practice, defying doctor’s expectations.

'Polio Paul' Alexander, who spent 72 years inside iron lung, dead at 78
