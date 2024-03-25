A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Politically weaponized': Republicans rip federally funded plan to have students register voters

Biden 'misusing' work-study program to 'turn out new voters,' congresswoman says

Published March 25, 2024 at 7:34pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Republican leaders are responding with skepticism to the Biden administration’s plans to hire students to register voters and work in polling places.

New Department of Education guidance states Federal Work-Study funds “may be used for employment by a Federal, State, local, or Tribal public agency for civic engagement work that is not associated with a particular interest or group.”

Students may be hired for “broad-based get-out-the-vote activities, voter registration, providing voter assistance at a polling place or through a voter hotline, or serving as a poll worker,” according to the memo.

Read the full story ›

