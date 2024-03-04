Poor sleep can lead to concerning case of muscle dysmorphia

(STUDY FINDS) -- Muscle dysmorphia — or the feeling that you aren’t muscular or big enough despite having a healthy physique — may be the result of a number of different sleep issues. Researchers from the University of Toronto say a good night’s sleep is essential after any workout, but they add that the pursuit of bigger muscles to also have a connection to both less sleep and a tougher time falling asleep in the first place.

Researchers surveyed over 900 adolescents and young adults to reach these conclusions. Those who reported strong symptoms of muscle dysmorphia reported fewer hours of sleep as well as more difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep over half the time during a two-week period.

“Poor sleep can have significant negative impacts for adolescents and young adults, including increased negative mental health symptoms,” says lead author Kyle T. Ganson, PhD, MSW, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, in a media release. “Poor sleep among those who experience muscle dysmorphia symptoms is concerning as it may exacerbate the functional and social impairment these individuals commonly report, as well as increase suicidal thoughts and behaviors.”

