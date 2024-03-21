A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Pope calls COVID jab refusal an 'almost suicidal act of denial'

Denounces 'anti-vaxxers'

By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:20pm
Pope Francis

Pope Francis

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Pope Francis has issued fresh condemnation of critics of the abortion-tainted COVID-19 injections, saying that opposition to the shots “distressed” him since “being against the antidote is an almost suicidal act of denial.”

Speaking as part of his newly released memoirs, in a series of interviews conducted by journalist Fabio Marchese Ragona, Pope Francis highlighted his thoughts and responses to the COVID-19 era, including the abortion-tainted COVID jabs and his warm welcome of them.

Francis also made a thinly-veiled condemnation of Cardinal Raymond Burke, who voiced strong opposition to the injections and who was also hospitalized with COVID-19 and serious health issues.

Read the full story ›

