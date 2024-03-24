A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH

Pope Francis faces growing revolt over wokeness

Recent that appear contrary to traditional church doctrine

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 24, 2024 at 1:29pm

(Image by Annett_Klingner from Pixabay)

(NEWSWEEK) -- Pope Francis is facing growing dissent among members of the Catholic Church over recent decisions that opponents portray as contrary to traditional church doctrine.

The most controversial has been the publication of a document in December by a Vatican bishop, with the pope's approval, mooting the "possibility of blessing couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples." While the document stressed that it did not change the church's stance on homosexuality, it brought a joint letter from Catholic clergy and scholars calling on others to disregard it.

Previously in his 11-year tenure as the head of the church, the pontiff has raised eyebrows by suggesting that even atheists could go to heaven and saying that he did not judge homosexuals, as well as taking a softer stance on abortion and remarriage.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







