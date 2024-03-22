A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Premature baby who weighed as much as a can of Coke is now doing great

Weighed less than a pound at birth

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:22pm

(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/gisellea-15606316/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4935377">GiselleA</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=4935377">Pixabay</a>)

(LIFENEWS) – A baby boy weighing less than a pound when he was born and who had to spend 4 months in hospital has beaten the odds and celebrated his first birthday.

Everything seemed to be going well when Isabel Vera was pregnant with her son until a couple of warning signs indicated that the rest of her pregnancy might not be smooth sailing. At her 20 week ultrasound scan, her son Leovani measured five weeks behind where he should have been and three months before his due date, doctors realised that Isabel had high blood pressure, which can be an indicator of preeclampsia.

As a result, baby Leovani was born prematurely at just 27 weeks gestation weighing the same as a can of coke. He was so small that he was able to wear his father’s wedding ring as a bracelet.

