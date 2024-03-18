'Pretended to be shocked': Trump rips media coverage of 'bloodbath' remarks

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump criticized the media on Monday for its reaction to his comments regarding a “bloodbath” if he loses the upcoming election.

Trump asserted at an Ohio rally on Saturday that there would be a “bloodbath” in the United States if he is not reelected while railing against auto industry jobs moving to other countries under President Joe Biden’s administration. Numerous media outlets and personalities seemed to interpret Trump’s remarks to have a deeper and more sinister meaning, but the former president said that was not accurate and alleged they knew what he was referring to in a Truth Social post.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner in a Sunday podcast characterized Trump’s comments as an example of him escalating “the violence of his rhetoric,” according to Newsweek. Journalist David Corn similarly described the remarks as “violent” on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry. The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean,” Trump posted. “With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA – UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!! MAGA2024.”

Trump made the “bloodbath” during broader remarks about countries such as Mexico and China financially benefiting from Biden’s electric vehicle (EV) policies.

“Let me tell you something. To China, if you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends, but he understands the way I deal,” Trump said. “Those big, monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re gonna get that, you’re gonna not hire Americans; and you’re gonna sell the cars to us — no. We’re gonna put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line. And you’re not gonna be able to sell those cars.”

“If I get elected — now if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it. Its gonna be a bloodbath for the country, that’ll be the least of it. But they’re not gonna sell those cars, they’re building massive factories,” he added.

