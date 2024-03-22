WATCH: Princess Kate announces she has cancer, undergoing chemotherapy

(NBC NEWS) – Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, breaking her silence after weeks of widespread speculation over her health.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William, Britain’s future king, was hospitalized for almost two weeks at the private London Clinic after having major abdominal surgery in January.

It was thought that her condition was noncancerous and that the surgery had been successful, Kate said Friday in a rare video message. "However," she said, "tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

