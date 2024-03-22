A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Princess Kate announces she has cancer, undergoing chemotherapy

'William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:05pm
Kate Middleton announces she has cancer (video screenshot)

Kate Middleton announces she has cancer

(NBC NEWS) – Kate, the Princess of Wales, announced Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, breaking her silence after weeks of widespread speculation over her health.

The 42-year-old wife of Prince William, Britain’s future king, was hospitalized for almost two weeks at the private London Clinic after having major abdominal surgery in January.

It was thought that her condition was noncancerous and that the surgery had been successful, Kate said Friday in a rare video message. "However," she said, "tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







