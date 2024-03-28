Pro-life group holds its own event after U.N. kicks it out of World Forum

(LIFENEWS) – When the UN’s NGO Committee on the Status of Women changed rules and procedures a couple of years ago that effectively barred pro-life and pro-family NGOs like Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) from hosting parallel events during the annual Commission on the Status of Women in New York, we did not give up. In response to this blatant form of censorshop and discrimination, a coalition of pro-life-and-family groups organized an alternative forum for NGO’s to host parallel events without being forced to sign a pro-abortion, pro-LGBT attestation.

The two-day conference, which took place this year on March 13-14, was called The Conference on the State of Women and Family (CSWF). With a focus on life and family perspectives, the CSWF emphasizes the importance of empowering women by recognizing and strengthening the family. The two-day forum hosted a dozen parallel events organized by NGO’s from around the world.

Attending this year’s CSWF were an impressive array of leaders from the pro-life-and-family movement. Campaign Life Coalition Youth had the privilage of being co-hosts for an event titled “Supporting Women and Girls During Unplanned Pregnancies,” organized by the International Youth Coalition, a Center for Family and Human Rights (C-Fam) program. This event showcased the remarkable efforts of speakers who are making significant strides in assisting women facing unplanned pregnancies.

