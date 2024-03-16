Pro-Palestinian groups reject White House requests to meet before primary in strongly-worded letter

(FOX NEWS) – More than two dozen Palestinian, Muslim and Arab groups across Chicago boycotted the White House's invitation to several community groups this week, citing the Biden administration's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a joint letter to the White House on Thursday, leaders of the groups said there was "no point in more meetings" since the administration "already knows the position of the aforementioned groups and our allies across the nation" to have an "immediate and permanent" cease-fire.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The groups said "the White House has not only refused to call for a ceasefire, but also enabled this blatant campaign of ethnic cleansing to take place by providing financial and military means, as well as diplomatic support at the United Nations."

TRENDING: Schumer tosses rhetorical grenade at Israel

Read the full story ›