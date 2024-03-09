A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Pro-Palestinian protests 'making London no-go zone for Jews'

Extremist groups have 'gone unchallenged for too long'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 9, 2024 at 4:38pm

(YAHOO) – Pro-Palestinian protests are turning London into “a no-go zone for Jews”, the counter-extremism tsar said as he warned that extremist groups have “gone unchallenged for too long.”

Writing for The Telegraph, Robin Simcox, the Home Office’s independent adviser on extremism, said the Government and its agencies had powers to combat extremism but had failed to tackle groups that “lurked” just below the threshold of being terrorists.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He issued the warning after Rishi Sunak urged protesters last week not to “let the extremists hijack your marches”, and with Michael Gove preparing to announce a broader definition of extremism.

TRENDING: The 6 legal attacks on Trump: Where they stand

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pro-Palestinian protests 'making London no-go zone for Jews'
Are Biden and Netanyahu on a collision course over Gaza?
Disturbing video shows hateful would-be arsonist fumble in attempt to torch U.S., Israeli flags
With Nikki Hayley out, where will her voters go in November?
Conservatives build their own get-out-the-vote machine in battleground states
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×