Prof worked to cancel her own conservative grad student: FOIA documents

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A University of Wisconsin-Madison professor worked to cancel her own graduate student, documents show.

Professor Louise Young attempted to cancel her own grad student, Jason Morgan, from a prestigious fellowship program after he made public statements challenging historians about World War II prostitution.

Morgan, now a professor in Japan, confirmed Young had tried to blacklist him after obtaining emails from the State Department via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was a doctoral student at the time.

Read the full story ›