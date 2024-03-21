A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prof worked to cancel her own conservative grad student: FOIA documents

'Really impulsive and apt to get ticked off about unpredictable things'

Published March 20, 2024 at 8:31pm

(Photo by Dan Russo on Unsplash)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A University of Wisconsin-Madison professor worked to cancel her own graduate student, documents show.

Professor Louise Young attempted to cancel her own grad student, Jason Morgan, from a prestigious fellowship program after he made public statements challenging historians about World War II prostitution.

Morgan, now a professor in Japan, confirmed Young had tried to blacklist him after obtaining emails from the State Department via a Freedom of Information Act request. He was a doctoral student at the time.

Read the full story ›

