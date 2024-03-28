Professors get $1 million to apply 'critical race studies' to the classics

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Critical race theory will be applied to the classics thanks to a $1 million grant given to two Ivy League professors.

The Mellon Foundation granted the funds to Brown University Professor Sasha-Mae Eccleston and Dan-el Peralta, a Princeton University professor, for their “Racing the Classics” fellowship.

Neither responded to two emailed requests for comment sent in the past two weeks. The College Fix asked for more information on the program, including if the goal was to inspire activism against current representations of classics.

