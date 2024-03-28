A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education

Professors get $1 million to apply 'critical race studies' to the classics

Instructors decided there was too much 'whiteness' in older books

Published March 28, 2024 at 1:58pm
Published March 28, 2024 at 1:58pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Critical race theory will be applied to the classics thanks to a $1 million grant given to two Ivy League professors.

The Mellon Foundation granted the funds to Brown University Professor Sasha-Mae Eccleston and Dan-el Peralta, a Princeton University professor, for their “Racing the Classics” fellowship.

Neither responded to two emailed requests for comment sent in the past two weeks. The College Fix asked for more information on the program, including if the goal was to inspire activism against current representations of classics.

