A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Pub stripped of award because of Nazi armband that soldier brought back from WWII

Quaint establishment filled wall-to-wall with curiosities

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:09am

(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/pexels-2286921/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=1845295">Pexels</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=1845295">Pixabay</a>)

(CORNWALL LIVE) – A Cornish pub that won a coveted Pub of the Year award has been stripped of the accolade after it emerged it had Nazi memorabilia on display. The Hole in the Wall in Bodmin was named the best pub in the county by CAMRA Kernow – in part due to its unique decor.

The quaint pub is filled wall to wall with curiosities, including a stuffed lion, ancient guns and a picture of Winston Churchill, among many other items. But landlord Steve Hall has come under fire after a complaint was made about "a swastika armband" on display in the popular boozer.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

CAMRA officials promptly stripped the Hole in the Wall of the award and now Steve has responded, saying the display was "taken out of context completely."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pub stripped of award because of Nazi armband that soldier brought back from WWII
Distillery using groundbreaking tech to create limited-edition whiskey
Is JD Vance Trump's next VP?
Students arrested, suspended at rowdy protest over anti-Israel ballot initiative
In reversal, Israel sending delegation to White House after 'Bibi made a mistake'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×