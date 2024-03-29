Pub stripped of award because of Nazi armband that soldier brought back from WWII

(CORNWALL LIVE) – A Cornish pub that won a coveted Pub of the Year award has been stripped of the accolade after it emerged it had Nazi memorabilia on display. The Hole in the Wall in Bodmin was named the best pub in the county by CAMRA Kernow – in part due to its unique decor.

The quaint pub is filled wall to wall with curiosities, including a stuffed lion, ancient guns and a picture of Winston Churchill, among many other items. But landlord Steve Hall has come under fire after a complaint was made about "a swastika armband" on display in the popular boozer.

CAMRA officials promptly stripped the Hole in the Wall of the award and now Steve has responded, saying the display was "taken out of context completely."

