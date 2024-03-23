A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTO YOUR HEALTH

Rare disorder causes man to see 'demonic' faces

Prosopometamorphopsia has fewer than 100 reported cases

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 23, 2024 at 2:29pm

(FAITHWIRE) – A man from Clarksville, Tennessee, is suffering from a profoundly rare neurological disorder that causes him to see people’s faces as “demonic.” Victor Sharrah, 59, woke up one day in November 2020 — in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic — thinking he had crossed over into some sort of demonic realm.

“My first thought was I woke up in a demon world,” he told NBC News, referring to the disturbing faces looking back at him — faces with ears, noses, eyes, and mouths stretched back with deep grooves in their foreheads and cheeks.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Sharrah knew someone who taught the visually impaired and suggested he might be suffering from a disorder called prosopometamorphopsia, also known as PMO. The illness — which is exceedingly rare with fewer than 100 reported cases — causes those infected to see faces in a distorted manner.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Rare disorder causes man to see 'demonic' faces
State's assisted suicides jump 20% as out-of-state residents travel there to kill themselves
Biden is running out of time to boost dismal poll numbers in crucial battleground states
270,000 overdose deaths catapult fentanyl as major voter topic in presidential race
Ben Shapiro and DeSantis former finance chairs to fundraise for Trump
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×