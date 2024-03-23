Rare disorder causes man to see 'demonic' faces

(FAITHWIRE) – A man from Clarksville, Tennessee, is suffering from a profoundly rare neurological disorder that causes him to see people’s faces as “demonic.” Victor Sharrah, 59, woke up one day in November 2020 — in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic — thinking he had crossed over into some sort of demonic realm.

“My first thought was I woke up in a demon world,” he told NBC News, referring to the disturbing faces looking back at him — faces with ears, noses, eyes, and mouths stretched back with deep grooves in their foreheads and cheeks.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Sharrah knew someone who taught the visually impaired and suggested he might be suffering from a disorder called prosopometamorphopsia, also known as PMO. The illness — which is exceedingly rare with fewer than 100 reported cases — causes those infected to see faces in a distorted manner.

Read the full story ›