The real meaning of Schumer's name in Hebrew

With Jews like Chuck Schumer and George Soros, Israel would be under only marginally less danger if there were no Arab threat.

Schumer has devoted his entire life to being an autoecious fungus getting rich by prostituting his political position. While Soros has made betraying Jews his life's work, Schumer now realizes the financial benefit in betraying Jews and Israel.

Soros has long filled the roll of the evil emperor; in fact it might be worth investigating to find out if he receives royalty checks from the "Star Wars" franchise for allowing them to use his likeness as the evil emperor Sheev Palpatine.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Add Nancy Pelosi and Biden/Obama to the mix, and Israel has plenty to be concerned about besides Iran and other Arab threats.

TRENDING: Jihad against Christians is due to … climate change?

On the one hand, Israel has the means and capacity to turn out the lights on Iran pretty much anytime she feels the need demands such action to insure her survival. Israel also has the ability to do the same to other threats in the general region.

With Biden posing as the American friend and continued benefactor to Israel's military needs, I suggest the situation for Israel grows a bit more complex and certainly graver.

When in conversation with Jews, Schumer takes great delight in puffing his chest out and referring to himself as "Shomer Yisroel." His self-appellation is telling, because it invokes the Hebrew term for "Guardian of Israel" that is reserved for "God Himself."

But here is where the worm turns so to speak.

First it's worth noting:

This self-important self-designation … is marred by linguistic inaccuracies and a misappropriation of the Jewish cultural heritage. Linguists suggest that Schumer's last name is more likely a corruption of "Schumacher," a German word that translates to "shoemaker," far removed from any connotation of guardianship or leadership. "Macher" is used by Jews to refer to someone of importance, but it's usually not used to refer to oneself, let alone to oneself as the protector of the Jewish People. Furthermore, the attempt to draw a connection to the Hebrew word "Shomer" overlooks an ironic twist in the Hebrew language itself. The word "Shum," akin to Schumer's surname, translates to "nothing" in Hebrew – a term used to signify the absence or nullity of something. The Hebrew phrase "Shum Dvar," meaning "not a thing," inadvertently casts Schumer in a light far removed from the guardian role he aspires to embody. He is a zero. He is scum. (See "Schumer Means Schmuck: Linguistic Origins Oa A Self-Important 'Jewel.'")

The money to be made by betraying Israel is motivation enough for Schumer's actions. But, we cannot ignore the satanic spirit orchestrating the hatred, which calls for the death of Jews and destruction of Israel. And let there be no doubt that those committed to accomplishing same see a defenseless Israel as the most vulnerable Israel.

However, in the eyes of haters like Obama who truly long for Israel's total destruction two things are in the way: 1) The United States' military supply to Israel; 2) Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

I argue that Biden's left-handed platitudes are coded warnings: that Prime Minister Netanyahu must be removed/replaced or American military sponsorship and supply will end. Schumer is the serpent trying to beguile the people into ousting the prime minister.

This is similar to the con game and act of treachery Jimmy Carter used to backstab Reza Pahlavi, the former shah of Iran. He was a ruthless dictator, but I believe it safe to say the region was better with him under U.S. control than the hellish madman Khomeini. Biden has the opportunity to accomplish what Carter failed in his betrayal of Shah Pahlavi. To this end Biden is secretly funding terrorists against Israel. (This is the only thing Obama fantasizes over more than sodomizing men; but I digress.)

Faced with a leadership vacuum in the United States, the enemies of Israel believe the pieces are finally in place to destroy Israel. Schumer, who has long viewed himself as a god figure to Jews, has latched onto the opportunity to be paid like one.

Let there be no doubt: The demonic vultures are circling, believing this the great opportunity to destroy Israel.

But, to further quote Virtual Jerusalem, VJ Views: "Critically, if we were to distill Schumer's surname, aligning it with the essence of his political maneuvers, a more fitting, albeit colloquial, designation emerges. … While Sen. Schumer may seek to position himself as a protector and leader within the Jewish community, the linguistic, historical, and political evidence suggests a divergence from noble aspiration. He is just a little man who thinks he's someone special but others consider an arrogant disgrace to Americans and Jews alike. … In short, Chuck is a Schmuck."

I leave you with these thoughts in closing. The enemy of our souls may view the destruction of Israel as a counter-offensive to God's prophecy in the book of the Revelation, in which case I remind him of Isaiah 40:8 (KJV). It's also the reason he's fighting against President Trump.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!