(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Released hostage Amit Soussana, 40, was sexually assaulted and attacked by her Hamas captor during her captivity in Gaza, she tells The New York Times.

Soussana was released from captivity on the last day of a weeklong truce in late November.

In an interview with the Times, she recounts how she was held alone, chained up in a child’s bedroom where she was forced to commit sexual acts for her Hamas captor, who she says went by the name Muhammad.

