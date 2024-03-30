A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ScandalsFAITH UNDER FIRE

Religious-themed designs banned from White House Easter egg art contest

Children's egg designs are part of annual White House Easter Egg Roll traditions

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 30, 2024 at 4:19pm

(FOX NEWS) – Children of the National Guard are prohibited from submitting religious Easter egg designs for the 2024 "Celebrating National Guard Families" art event at the White House.

The art contest is part of the White House’s Easter traditions, which include the annual Easter Egg Roll. The flyer for the contest states that an Easter egg design submission "must not include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements."

"As part of the White House Easter traditions, America’s Egg Farmers – for nearly 50 years – have proudly presented an intricately decorated Commemorative Easter Egg to the First Lady of the United States. In 2021, the White House expanded on this longstanding tradition by displaying youth-designed Easter eggs in the White House East Colonnade," the flyer explains.

