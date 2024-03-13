A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Report: Palestinian curricula glorify female terrorism, promote gender inequality

'Equality between women and men is a biological lie'

Published March 13, 2024

(JNS) -- On International Women’s Day on March 8, a report found that textbooks used in the Palestinian education system label it an “injustice” to teach gender equality.

The March 2024 report, published by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-se), examined 13 textbooks and teacher guides that are currently in use and available publicly on online curriculum portals of the Palestinian Authority’s education ministry.

The IMPACT-se findings suggest that despite donor-demanded reforms, textbooks contain elements that violate United Nations principles of gender equality in education. That appears to be the case even as the P.A. signed onto half a dozen international conventions promoting gender equality.

