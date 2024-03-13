A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republican governor signs bill codifying right to same-sex marriage into law

'A clear demonstration of what can be achieved when we set politics aside and work together'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 12, 2024 at 8:25pm

(Image by BDaff from Pixabay)

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill codifying same-sex marriage into law nearly a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court established a right to same-sex marriage.

Youngkin signed House Bill 174 into law Friday after the measure passed both houses of the Democrat-controlled state legislature. The legislation was one of more than 60 bills approved by Youngkin Friday.

He did not offer a comment on House Bill 174 in particular but praised the collection of bills he signed as "a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when we set politics aside and work together for Virginians."

