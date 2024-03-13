Republican governor signs bill codifying right to same-sex marriage into law

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill codifying same-sex marriage into law nearly a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court established a right to same-sex marriage.

Youngkin signed House Bill 174 into law Friday after the measure passed both houses of the Democrat-controlled state legislature. The legislation was one of more than 60 bills approved by Youngkin Friday.

He did not offer a comment on House Bill 174 in particular but praised the collection of bills he signed as "a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when we set politics aside and work together for Virginians."

