Respected columnist comments on Biden's 'deranged partisan hatefest'

Many commentators have concluded that Joe Biden's State of the Union to Congress this week was simply a campaign speech, since he boasted about things he hasn't accomplished and deliberately attacked his likely opponent, President Donald Trump, along with vast swaths of Americans supporting Trump.

But Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, and an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism, went further.

"This was not a State of the Union address, it was a fascistic campaign rally of the kind that he had been giving for years, most disturbingly while flanked by Marines at Independence Hall before the 2022 midterms, declaring war on Trump, Republicans and all political opponents," he analyzed.

Biden did talk about some of the developments in the nation during his tenure, claiming economic success, even though inflation under his policies has totaled 18% already.

TRENDING: Mayorkas, Biden and our unsecured border

But he spent most of the speech threatening the U.S. Supreme Court and all Americans, if they should choose a political path that does not include him and his pro-abortion, pro-transgender ideologies.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In a column at FrontPageMag, Greenfield got directly to his concerns.

"Joseph Robinette Biden began his final State of the Union address by invoking FDR. But while Biden has nearly as much trouble getting around as FDR, he didn’t lead a nation out of a depression, but into one, and he didn’t win a war, he did however lose several. Including a personal war with his diction and his teleprompter at the State of the Union," he said.

Is Biden a hateful angry old man? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He noted the length of Biden's rant, the eighth-longest on record.

"The only reason it wasn’t even longer is that Biden rushed to get through it, mumbling and slurring words, rattling off threats and insults at a speed that made them all but impossible to understand," he said.

He continued, "A few breaths after implicitly comparing himself to FDR during WWII, Biden then compared himself to Lincoln during the Civil War ('not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today') and then President Reagan before launching an attack on President Trump. The State of the Union isn’t a place to attack opposing candidates. Bush didn’t take potshots at Kerry in his State of the Union speech and even Obama didn’t mention Romney in his. And yet Biden attacked Trump a few minutes into his. And then did it again. And again."

He blasted Biden for making what should be "a presidential review of the year" a "deranged partisan hatefest of a speech."

He said the result came to be "the quavering rattlings of an angry old man."

He pointed out Biden insists America has an economy "the envy of the world" and inflation "the lowest in the world." The claims came far down the page from the beginning of his speech.

"Why didn’t Biden begin by bragging about these incredible accomplishments? Why bury them toward the middle of his speech? Because not only are they lies, but no one believes them."

He said then Biden started "promising free stuff," but noted, "With a $34 trillion national debt, there’s no money for any of that or for any of his other promises. We’re on the way to $1 trillion in interest payments a year thanks to his previous spending sprees."

Biden attacked conservatives, Israel, Trump and more.

"Biden violated the most elementary State of the Union decorum. He gave a speech that he should not have been allowed to deliver. And that should have been shut down during. Presidents deliver these addresses as guests of Congress. As a guest, Biden insulted his hosts, soiled the drapes and tried to wrap his partisan hatefest in name dropping and the flag."

What does Biden's vision for America's future portray?

"The future looks like a senile president arriving at a State of the Union to launch vitriolic attacks on the opposition, wrecking political norms, implying that a new civil war is at hand, threatening the Supreme Court and defining all opposition as a dangerous form of treason."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!