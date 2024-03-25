A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
RFK Jr.'s ballot signatures could be invalid in one state

Campaign may be forced to start its signature collection from scratch with VP name

Published March 25, 2024 at 9:08am
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with Tucker Carlson on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Video screenshot)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks with Tucker Carlson on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

(CBS NEWS) -- With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. set to unveil his running mate on Tuesday, an unforeseen hiccup has emerged in Nevada, complicating the long-shot independent's path to gaining ballot access in the Silver State.

Kennedy's vice presidential pick comes as he needs a running mate to qualify for the ballot in multiple states. And despite the campaign's announcement earlier this month celebrating amassing 15,000 signatures in Nevada, which exceeds what's needed to get on the ballot in November, the campaign could be forced to start its signature collection from scratch in the state because it failed to name a running mate when it filed Kennedy's petition, according to documents filed by Kennedy.

Nevada's presidential candidate's guide states that independent candidate petitions must include both the presidential and vice presidential candidates' names on the petition in order to be valid, the Nevada secretary of state's office confirmed.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







