Health

Richard Simmons clarifies bizarre near-death announcement

'Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today'

By Around the Web
Published March 18, 2024 at 8:26pm
Richard Simmons (Video screenshot)

Richard Simmons

(TV LINE) -- Fear not, Richard Simmons fans. The eccentric fitness personality is not dying, despite his string of rather unsettling tweets Monday.

“I have some news to tell you,” Simmons began in a thread on X. “Please don’t be sad. I am… dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

What followed was a series of tips for better eating, sleeping and, yes, exercising.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
