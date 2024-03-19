Richard Simmons clarifies bizarre near-death announcement

(TV LINE) -- Fear not, Richard Simmons fans. The eccentric fitness personality is not dying, despite his string of rather unsettling tweets Monday.

“I have some news to tell you,” Simmons began in a thread on X. “Please don’t be sad. I am… dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy.”

What followed was a series of tips for better eating, sleeping and, yes, exercising.

