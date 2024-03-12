'Rigged': Top state official confirms 2020 presidential race was 'stolen'

President Donald Trump often has charged that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

Democrats and other leftists have joined in a campaign to claim that makes him a threat to "democracy," although they are the ones skirting the ideology of democracy to censor others' opinions and to try to keep their own political critics off ballots by putting them in jail.

But now an expert, a top state elections official, has confirmed that's exactly what happened to President Trump.

It is a report at the Federalist that explains how West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, who is credited with extensive work to clean up and secure his state's elections, also has been critical of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

"'When we have our own federal agencies lying to the American people, that’s the most insidious thing that we can do in elections,' Warner told officials from the FBI and CISA on a panel at the February meeting of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Washington, D.C., according to Wired’s Eric Geller," the report said.

"While Geller did his best to defend the federal agency — under the suggestive headline, 'How a Right-Wing Controversy Could Sabotage US Election Security' — its history of censorship and election interference validate Warner’s concern," the report said.

The Federalist explained CISA was set up in 2018 "to ostensibly 'protect 'critical infrastructure' and guard against cybersecurity threats.' It moved into the nefarious business of information management by partnering with Big Tech to silence speech that it deemed to be 'disinformation,' 'misinformation,' or the Orwellian-sounding 'malinformation.'"

It long has adopted censorship as a means to control the information Americans get.

Warner, in a recent debate, explained bluntly, 2020 was "rigged."

"The election was stolen and it was stolen by the CIA," he said.

The Federalist noted he cited ex-CIA chief Michael Morell's testimony under oath to Congress that Antony Blinken, then a Biden adviser, "reached out" to him about the damning scandal details about the Bidens in the laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden.

That, Morell charged, "set in motion" the scheme in which 51 ex-intelligence officials claimed, without evidence, that the laptop scandal details were Russian disinformation.

"Yes, [Morell] colluded with [now-Secretary of State] Antony Blinken to sell a lie to the American people two weeks before the election for the very purpose of throwing the presidential election," Warner said. "And the FBI covers it up."

The FBI, in fact, chose to interfere in the election by telling media corporations to suppress the accurate reporting about the Biden scandals. A subsequent polling showed that probably took the election victory away from President Trump and gave it to Biden.

Morell, in fact, testified he pushed the letter to help Biden, "because I wanted him to win the election."

Warner also noted the $400 million plus handed out by Mark Zuckerberg to elections officials who often used it to recruit Biden supporters.

The Federalist reported Warner already has cleaned up West Virginia's voter rolls, cut ties with leftist influence organizations and now is running to be governor.

Election law expert Cleta Mitchell said, of Warner, "He speaks the truth — he is a true patriot and I only wish we had 50 state election officials just like him."

