RNC sues Secretary of State over voter roll maintenance

Analysis found 76 of state's 83 counties have inflated numbers

Published March 14, 2024 at 3:43pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Republican National Committee on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for allegedly not maintaining the state's voter rolls as required by federal law.

"Election integrity starts with clean voter rolls, and that’s why the National Voter Registration Act requires state officials to keep their rolls accurate and up-to-date," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said "Jocelyn Benson has failed to follow the NVRA, leaving Michigan with inflated and inaccurate voter rolls ahead of the 2024 election."

An RNC analysis found that 76 of Michigan’s 83 counties have inflated voter rolls, which indicates that the state has not complied with the federal law, according to the Republican group.

Read the full story ›

