RNC sues Secretary of State over voter roll maintenance

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Republican National Committee on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson for allegedly not maintaining the state's voter rolls as required by federal law.

"Election integrity starts with clean voter rolls, and that’s why the National Voter Registration Act requires state officials to keep their rolls accurate and up-to-date," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said "Jocelyn Benson has failed to follow the NVRA, leaving Michigan with inflated and inaccurate voter rolls ahead of the 2024 election."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

An RNC analysis found that 76 of Michigan’s 83 counties have inflated voter rolls, which indicates that the state has not complied with the federal law, according to the Republican group.

TRENDING: Can Biden buy enough of the voters?

Read the full story ›