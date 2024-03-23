A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Russia, China strike shipping deal with Houthis to ensure safe vessel transits

'It's not entirely clear how that support would be manifested'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 23, 2024 at 3:32pm
Houthis

Houthis

(ZEROHEDGE) – According to Bloomberg's sources, Russia and China have sealed a deal with Iran-backed Houthis to allow their commercial vessels to transit the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden without fear of drone and or missile attacks.

One of the sources said China and Russia reached a deal with diplomats in Oman with Mohammed Abdel Salam, one of the Houthis' top political leaders. They said the safe passage of vessels is in exchange for the Houthis' political support at the United Nations Security Council.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Bloomberg noted, "It's not entirely clear how that support would be manifested, but it could include blocking more resolutions against the group."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Russia, China strike shipping deal with Houthis to ensure safe vessel transits
U.S. decries 'outrageous' China and Russia veto of its Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N.
Canada to halt weapons exports to Israel
The influences behind the stunning genocide claims against Israel
U.S. quietly trying to keep troops in African country that wants to kick them out
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×