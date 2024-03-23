Russia, China strike shipping deal with Houthis to ensure safe vessel transits

(ZEROHEDGE) – According to Bloomberg's sources, Russia and China have sealed a deal with Iran-backed Houthis to allow their commercial vessels to transit the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden without fear of drone and or missile attacks.

One of the sources said China and Russia reached a deal with diplomats in Oman with Mohammed Abdel Salam, one of the Houthis' top political leaders. They said the safe passage of vessels is in exchange for the Houthis' political support at the United Nations Security Council.

Bloomberg noted, "It's not entirely clear how that support would be manifested, but it could include blocking more resolutions against the group."

