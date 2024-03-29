A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Russian warships enter Red Sea as rival U.S.-led coalition patrols

Houthi attacks against international shipping still ongoing

By Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:16pm
Russian warship in Red Sea (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet has confirmed that it sent several of its warships through the Bab al-Mandab Strait and into the Red Sea, at a moment Houthi attacks against international shipping is ongoing, and as the waters are still being patrolled by the US-led military coalition.

Russian defense ministry sources identified that the Russian cruiser Varyag and the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov are engaged in the patrol mission, but it remains unclear whether additional support vessels are participating as well.

State-run TASS describes that the warships are carrying out "assigned tasks within the framework of the long-range sea campaign." The ultimate destination of the vessels has not been disclosed.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







