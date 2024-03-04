A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
American Culture Wars DiversionsTHE RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Major League Baseball manager implements new policy for national anthem

'It has nothing to do with whatever happened in the past or whatever'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 3, 2024 at 8:19pm

(Pixabay)

(USA TODAY) -- There’s a new sheriff in town in San Francisco, and his name is manager Bob Melvin, who is requiring every person in the Giants dugout to stand on the field for the national anthem.

It’s a drastic difference from the Gabe Kapler regime. He stopped being on the field for the national anthem in 2022 after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and kneeled in protest for several games in 2020 after the George Floyd killing.

Yet, this has nothing to do with politics, Melvin insists.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







