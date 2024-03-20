Satan as a romantic partner: These 'horrific' TV shows are coming for your kids

(CBN NEWS) -- Children are being targeted once again with occultic entertainment. A handful of satanic-themed shows will be released in the coming months with stories that try to make witchcraft, demons, and even sex with the devil look appealing.

The family-friendly entertainment organization Movieguide and a watchdog group, Parents Television & Media Council, are sounding the alarm on two series that primarily cater to children.

Movieguide has already garnered petition signatures from 20,000 with the goal of stopping the release of Pauline, a satanic series on the Disney+ platform, in the United States.

