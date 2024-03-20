A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Satan as a romantic partner: These 'horrific' TV shows are coming for your kids

'They are trying to desensitize us and our kids to the demonic'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 20, 2024 at 7:25pm

(Photo by Gabriela Braga on Unsplash)

(CBN NEWS) -- Children are being targeted once again with occultic entertainment. A handful of satanic-themed shows will be released in the coming months with stories that try to make witchcraft, demons, and even sex with the devil look appealing.

The family-friendly entertainment organization Movieguide and a watchdog group, Parents Television & Media Council, are sounding the alarm on two series that primarily cater to children.

Movieguide has already garnered petition signatures from 20,000 with the goal of stopping the release of Pauline, a satanic series on the Disney+ platform, in the United States.

Read the full story ›

