American Culture Wars Education Faith

Satanic Temple threatens to sue if schools bar its leaders from chaplain program

'Our ministers look forward to participating in opportunities to do good in the community'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 6, 2024 at 8:53pm

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Two bills recently introduced in the Florida Legislature that would allow volunteer chaplains to provide counseling services in public schools have prompted The Satanic Temple to threaten legal action if its members are barred from participating.

Senate Bill 1044 and its companion House Bill 931, which already passed the Florida House of Representatives last month, would also mandate that principals in schools with volunteer chaplains tell parents about it and offer them a list of the volunteers, all of whom will be subject to a background check.

Parents will be allowed to choose from the list of chaplains and allow their children to receive counseling with written permission, though representatives from The Satanic Temple have expressed a desire for their chaplains to be included in such offerings.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
